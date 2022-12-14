Leeds now on verge of completing first January signing

Leeds United are reportedly edging closer to completing a transfer deal for Birmingham City youngster George Hall.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and reports now suggest significant progress is being made on him moving to Elland Road this winter.

Team Talk claim Leeds are nearing a deal to make Hall their first signing of the January transfer window, in what could be a major boost for Jesse Marsch.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Leeds, but bringing in a quality young player like Hall could make a big difference for this season and beyond.

Leeds also tried to sign Hall in the summer but saw a £3million offer turned down by Birmingham.

It is not yet clear how much the teenager is likely to cost now, but it seems a deal is now a lot more likely than it was back then.