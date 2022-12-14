Leeds reporter Phil Hay believes Mateusz Klich were given false promises last summer when he wanted to leave the club for more game-time elsewhere.

The 32-year-old was keen to leave the Yorkshire club after the club brought two midfielders in summer but Jesse Marsch convinced him to stay while promising big minutes for him during pre-season.

“That Mateusz Klich remains at Leeds is largely down to conversations in August that made him think twice about moving on. The promises or encouragement he was given then can hardly be repeated now, which is why it appears the time for him to go is nigh.”

“In principle, great, but the best way to define Klich’s involvement since then is to say he has seen fewer minutes for Leeds this season than Dan James, who joined Fulham on September 1.” – said Phil Hay.

Klich is on verge of leaving the club when transfer window opens in January and a move to MLS is being discussed for the Polish star.