‘Looked like goodbye’ – Leeds star could now leave even before January

It looks like Leeds United face a struggle to persuade Mateusz Klich to stay at the club, according to journalist Phil Hay.

Klich is no longer a guaranteed starter for Jesse Marsch’s side, and Hay expects the player will be tempted by interest from DC United.

“Reports from the United States over the weekend that Wayne Rooney-managed DC United are interested in signing him next month ahead of the 2023 MLS season are accurate and Klich is understood to be open to a move to the American capital,” he wrote.

“It is a switch to a new country and a new league with the offer of a good contract,” he added.

“But having already sold him more action than he is getting, they will struggle to sway him with the same vision again.

“Marsch hugging him at the end of the Elche friendly looked a little like goodbye.”