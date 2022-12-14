Video: Great angle of 35-year-old Messi destroying outstanding young defender Gvardiol in World Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi was a joy to watch last night as he guided Argentina to the World Cup final, where they’ll be facing either France or Morocco this weekend.

Messi scored the opening goal from the penalty spot to give Argentina the lead against Croatia, but the real highlight for the 35-year-old was his beautiful assist for Julian Alvarez, after turning outstanding young Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol inside out.

Watch below for some great fan footage of Messi’s assist, which really captured, from a lovely angle, just how much the Paris Saint-Germain forward toyed with his opponent before setting up Alvarez for the simple finish…

France take on Morocco in the other semi-final this evening, and it will be interesting to see if Messi can finally get his hands on this trophy on Sunday afternoon.

