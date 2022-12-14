Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Spanish defender Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as a prodigious talent and he could prove to be a quality long-term addition to both clubs.

Real Valladolid have been integrating the youngster into the first team this season and he has made six league appearances so far.

The player has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2025 and he has a clause in his deal that will see his release clause rise depending on the number of first-team matches he plays. Fresneda’s current release clause stands at €30 million but he could soon be worth €45 million if he manages to make 22 appearances with the Spanish club.

A report from AS claims that Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the player extensively and they could look to sign him in the upcoming windows.

Both clubs could use more quality in the right-back department and Fresneda seems like an ideal option for them. The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player and managers like Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp could accelerate his development and help him achieve his potential.

Arsenal have used Ben White as their right back this season and they need to sign a more natural fit for that role. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been mediocre for Liverpool this season and the Reds could use more options in that department.

It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to come forward with an official offer for the player in the coming months now.