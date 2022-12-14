Exclusive: Liverpool transfer target’s family assessing all options, decision not imminent

Liverpool remain in the race to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but his family are yet to decide on his future.

The Reds could still be up against other top clubs to sign Bellingham, with the player’s father taking control over his son’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside.

The England international is sure to be one of the most sought-after players on the transfer market in summer 2023, and Romano admits that nothing will be decided any time soon.

There will no doubt continue to be speculation about Liverpool, who could do with an elite signing in midfield to replace ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain face uncertain futures.

Discussing the latest on Bellingham, Romano said: “Jude Bellingham’s family is considering all the options and factors for Jude’s future.

“There will be no decision now or nearer the end of December – it will take time, despite some reports that the player’s family favour playing under Jurgen Klopp.

“For sure Liverpool are pushing but all the other clubs we mentioned many times remain in the race. It will take time before deciding and then reaching an agreement with BVB.

“I can also confirm that the only person taking care of the deal is Mark Bellingham, his father.”

Bellingham has been a revelation for Dortmund since joining from Birmingham City at a young age, and he’s cemented his reputation as one of the best young players in world football with his superb displays for England at the 2022 World Cup.