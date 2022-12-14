Liverpool are looking to compete with Chelsea and Manchester United for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol after his impressive displays at the World Cup.

Gvardiol and his country, Croatia, were unfortunately knocked out of the World Cup by Argentina, with Lionel Messi particularly impressive in a 3-0 win. The veteran tricky forward showed no signs of slowing down as a player, with one key moment up against Gvardiol a highlight.

Messi tore Gvardiol inside out, but it’s certainly not a reflection of how his tournament has gone. In fact, it emphasises the sheer class of Messi, that arguably the best-performing defender at the World Cup couldn’t handle him on that occasion.

A report from Foot Mercato recently claimed that both Manchester United and Chelsea have submitted bids for Gvardiol. However, a fresh report from Fichajes now claims that Liverpool has entered the race.

It’s looking set to be a competitive race to secure the signature of Gvardiol and it’s no surprise. The Croatian defender is still only 20 years old, but is performing at the level of an experienced defender in his prime.