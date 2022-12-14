Liverpool plotting move for 19-year-old defender as Jurgen Klopp eyes reinforcements

Liverpool are plotting a move for Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini as Jurgen Klopp looks to add defensive reinforcements.

Scalvini has burst onto the scene at Atalanta over the last two seasons. The 19-year-old has 11 league starts to his name this campaign, an impressive achievement for such a young defender.

Most managers will opt for experience in defence, which just goes to show how impressive Scalvini is to be starting regularly at 19 years old.

His performances have naturally attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs around Europe, with Gazzetta Dello Sport reporting that Liverpool are interested in signing the Atalanta defender, who could be available for around £34m.

With Virgil van Dijk reaching the latter stages of his career, Liverpool could be looking for his long-term replacement. Scalvini already has three international appearances to his name, despite his age, but his lack of experience means he’s unlikely to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Signing Scalvini and then exploring the possibility of loaning him out for the season could be a smart move, with the likes of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate tough competition to compete with for now.