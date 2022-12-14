Liverpool set their sights on England international who will cost in the region of £60m

Liverpool have set their sights on Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison.

Maddison has been one of the best-performing players in the Premier League so far this season. His form led to Gareth Southgate handing him a World Cup call-up, but unfortunately, the England manager didn’t give him a minute all tournament.

With Leicester struggling so far this season, Maddison may be considering a move away from the club, especially if he wants more recognition for his country.

Now, according to Fichajes, Liverpool have set their sights on Leicester City midfielder Maddison, with Football Insider reporting that he would cost in the region of £60m.

If Maddison can reproduce his Leicester form with a new club, then £60m could turn out to be one of the bargains of the century.

Maddison has managed eleven goals and assists in just 13 Premier League games this season, despite Leicester’s poor form overall.

There’s a good chance we see Maddison make a move in the near future, with the England international undoubtedly wanting to test himself in the Champions League and better his chances of playing regularly for his country.

