Liverpool are set to make a loan offer for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic during the January transfer window.

Pulisic has struggled to find consistent form since joining Chelsea. The American international was excellent for Borussia Dortmund but has failed to adapt to life in the Premier League as of yet.

A move away from Chelsea seems likely for Pulisic now, and he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

A report from 90min has claimed that both Newcastle and Liverpool are looking to make a January transfer window move for Pulisic on loan, but Chelsea are reluctant to strengthen a Premier League rival and would prefer to sell the 24-year-old overseas.

If Liverpool opted to pay a significant transfer fee for Pulisic, then Chelsea could be more open to selling to a Premier League rival, but a loan move seems highly unlikely.

With Pulisic also attracting plenty of interest abroad, Chelsea won’t be forced to sell to the likes of Liverpool. Atletico Madrid, Dortmund, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are all reportedly interested in signing Pulisic during the January transfer window.