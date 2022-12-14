Liverpool told 21-year-old World Cup star will cost them €100m next summer

Enzo Fernandez is a name that is becoming known amongst football fans and the season the Argentine is having has already alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 21-year-old joined Benfica this summer and is already being tipped for a move away from the Eagles in 2023.

That’s a result of the season he is having in Portugal and his performances at the World Cup are only adding to his value as the midfielder has been instrumental to Argentina’s success in Qatar.

According to Relevo, that price tag is set at €100m, which shouldn’t turn off both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to Argentine outlet La Capital, the Premier League giants have the lead in the race as they have already signed a pre-agreement with Benfica in order to bring Fernandez to Anfield in 2023.

The report says that Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the Argentina international and no club is likely out of the running at this stage.

The 21-year-old has a bright future in the game but his next club will need to part ways with €100m in order to sign him.