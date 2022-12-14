Manchester United considering surprise transfer move for Premier League flop

Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as one slightly surprising option in the transfer market.

The experienced Spain international could make sense as a backup plan for Man Utd if they fail to land some of their other targets, but one imagines many Red Devils fans would be slightly disappointed if this was what they came up with this January.

Morata was first looked at by United in the summer, according to ESPN, and they could look at him again as they look through a long list of options in that area of the pitch this winter.

United are short of options up front after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, and ESPN name the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Cody Gakpo and Joao Felix as options for the club.

One imagines most MUFC fans would like to see Ramos or Gakpo, based on recent form, while Felix could be worth gambling on, even if he’s not managed to reach his best form for Atletico Madrid.

Morata, however, would surely only be a short-term cover option, having flopped in his time in the Premier League with Chelsea, and not exactly setting the world alight in spells with Atletico or Juventus since then.