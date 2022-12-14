Exclusive: Man United to hold talks over four main priorities for the January transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly set to hold internal talks over their January transfer window plans, with contracts for Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho among their priorities, along with identifying targets up front.

The Red Devils have had a frustrating first half of the season, with new manager Erik ten Hag spending a lot of money in the summer, but with results and performances still some way from what he’ll have wanted.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Man Utd will soon hold internal discussions over their priorities for January, with a striker likely to be their main target, while new deals for Rashford, Dalot and Garnacho are also key to their plans.

It is not yet clear who United will look to sign up front, but the club should identify specific targets soon, while fans will also surely agree it would be a good idea to resolve the futures of key players such as Rashford, Dalot and promising youngster Garnacho.

“Manchester United are discussing internally about next steps to do, so it’s time to decide the strategy, budget is a key factor after spending big money in the summer,” Romano explained.

“New contracts are key topic too: Dalot, Rashford and Garnacho are three priorities, talks will take place with all of them waiting for United to decide on new striker.

“In my opinion, United getting in the top four this season depends on who they can sign up front, let’s see what they will do!”