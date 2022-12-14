Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo still hoping for European move as he stalls on Al Nassr transfer proposal

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide on his future as he stalls on accepting a transfer proposal from Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr.

The 37-year-old is currently a free agent and will now surely be focusing on finding a new club after Portugal’s exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a superb career at the highest level, and it seems he’s not yet ready to leave European football, according to the latest exclusive update from Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

Some Man Utd fans may well regret the way this club legend ended up leaving Old Trafford, but it is also interesting to note that he seems to be struggling to attract serious interest from major European teams.

It remains to be seen if that could change in the coming weeks, but Romano says the offer from Al Nassr is still there.

“Now that Portugal’s World Cup is over, I’ve had more than a few questions about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible decision on his future coming soon,” Romano said.

“Al Nassr’s proposal is still on the table but Cristiano Ronaldo has not decided anything as of now. He has not accepted that bid.

“I’m not in Cristiano’s head so I’m afraid I have no idea of when he will decide his future, but at this stage there’s still nothing agreed, signed or decided.

“Al Nassr will wait, while he’s now hoping for European clubs to change the story.”

Ronaldo scored 24 goals for United last season but he’ll turn 38 in February so it may be that top clubs will now be reluctant to gamble on him.