Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

A report from Media Foot recently claimed that Manchester United were plotting a move to sign Benfica goalkeeper Vlachodimos. With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, bringing in a new goalkeeper could be a priority for Manchester United in the near future.

With Dean Henderson out on loan at Nottingham Forest, Manchester United are left short in the goalkeeper department, and they now look set to miss out on one of their transfer targets.

According to Record, Benfica goalkeeper Vlachodimos is set to sign a new contract, meaning Manchester United look set to miss out on the Greek goalkeeper.

However, the report does claim that Vlachodimos will have a €60m release clause in his contract, which although it isn’t exactly a bargain, it’s certainly not a price we’ve seen Manchester United be put off by in the past.

If Vlahodimos is willing to sign a new contract at Benfica, then it probably says a lot about his chances of leaving the club in January.

