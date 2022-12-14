Manchester United eyeing French star as Erik ten Hag looks to reinforce defence

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are eyeing Lyon defender Malo Gusto as Erik ten Hag looks to add competition for Diogo Dalot. 

Despite his impressive form for Manchester United this season, Dalot is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Dalot’s contract at United expires next summer, so unless a new deal is agreed upon, he will be leaving the club on a free transfer.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka barely given a Premier League minute this season, a new right-back has to be a priority for Manchester United.

Now, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, United are interested in signing Lyon right-back Gusto.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo still hoping for European move as he stalls on Al Nassr transfer proposal
Liverpool set to make loan offer for Chelsea star during the January transfer window
Exclusive: Arsenal in contact with those close to attacker over exciting potential transfer

The French defender is one of the brightest young talents in European football, already playing regularly for his club at the age of 19.

The report also claims that Manchester United are interested in Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong.

If United can keep hold of Dalot by extending his current deal, then Gusto could be the ideal player to provide competition at right-back. Gusto may not expect to play every single minute if he makes the move to Old Trafford, so could play second fiddle to Dalot for the time being.

 

More Stories Malo Gusto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.