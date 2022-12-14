Manchester United eyeing French star as Erik ten Hag looks to reinforce defence

Manchester United are eyeing Lyon defender Malo Gusto as Erik ten Hag looks to add competition for Diogo Dalot.

Despite his impressive form for Manchester United this season, Dalot is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Dalot’s contract at United expires next summer, so unless a new deal is agreed upon, he will be leaving the club on a free transfer.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka barely given a Premier League minute this season, a new right-back has to be a priority for Manchester United.

Now, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, United are interested in signing Lyon right-back Gusto.

The French defender is one of the brightest young talents in European football, already playing regularly for his club at the age of 19.

The report also claims that Manchester United are interested in Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong.

If United can keep hold of Dalot by extending his current deal, then Gusto could be the ideal player to provide competition at right-back. Gusto may not expect to play every single minute if he makes the move to Old Trafford, so could play second fiddle to Dalot for the time being.