Manchester United will offer Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema an immense salary in order to convince him to make the move to Old Trafford.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was terminated, Erik ten Hag could be looking to prioritise bringing in a striker during the January transfer window.

A report from Nacional (via Yahoo Sport) has claimed that talks between Florentino Perez and Benzema’s representatives are at a standstill and Real Madrid are concerned about losing Benzema.

However, the report has also claimed that Manchester United have submitted an offer to Benzema and it’s set to increase his salary immensely in order to convince him to make the move to the Premier League.

At the age of 35, Manchester United could be taking a huge risk by looking to bring Benzema to the club.

If the French striker hits similar form to what Ronaldo was producing this season, then they could be left in a similar, sticky situation. Benzema is bound to begin to decline in the next few years, so Manchester United could be better off signing a younger, up-and-coming player.