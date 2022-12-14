Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is willing to sign a new contract, but only on one condition.

Dalot’s contract at Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite a difficult few years at Old Trafford, Dalot has cemented himself as a regular starter and has become undroppable this season.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that both Jeremie Frimpong and Sergino Dest have been targeted by Manchester United recently, so it appears Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new right-back.

This won’t be great news for Dalot, and according to SPORT, Dalot is willing to sign a new contract at Manchester United if he’s guaranteed a starting spot next season.

Dalot holds all the power in the situation, as he’s free to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. United will of course be looking to extend his current contract, even if they plan on bringing in another right-back, as they won’t want to lose a valuable player on a free transfer.