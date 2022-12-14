Glen Johnson thinks ‘superb’ striker will reject Man Utd to join Newcastle

Former Premier League and England full-back Glen Johnson has had his say on Christian Pulisic’s future at Chelsea.

The USA international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a move away on loan in recent times.

Discussing the Pulisic situation, former Chelsea man Johnson suggested the Blues would surely let the former Borussia Dortmund man join Newcastle, but not Manchester United.

“I can’t imagine Chelsea would let him move to Manchester United,” he said.

“He could end up bouncing back and really help them out, so I suppose the only reason you’d let him out on loan is to get his value up and then sell him.

“That’s the only reason why he’d go on loan at this stage, and I’d be very shocked if he goes to Manchester United.

“If he went to Newcastle, then that would be less of a risk, because even though they’ve been performing out of their skin so far, I’m not sure if they can do that from when the Premier League returns, up until the end of the season.

“However, I’ve been wrong many times in the past, but I’d be really surprised if they maintained this form between now and the end of the season.”