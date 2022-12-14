Real Madrid confident they can land England international with Liverpool unable to afford midfield duo

Real Madrid are confident they can land England international Jude Bellingham amid interest from Liverpool.

After an impressive World Cup, many clubs around Europe will be pondering making a move for Bellingham if he becomes available over the next year.

At 19 years old, Bellingham is already a regular for his country and has even captained Borussia Dortmund on occasion, showing his maturity for his age.

Now, according to Marca (via TEAMtalk), Real Madrid believe they could secure the signing of Bellingham, with Liverpool unable to afford both Bellingham and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Of course, Liverpool could opt to prioritise the signing of Bellingham, but it could be a risky move due to the vast amount of interest in him.

It’s looking increasingly likely that we will see Bellingham move on in the near future as he looks to make the next step in his career.

There’s no doubt Bellingham will be able to select from a host of clubs if he wishes, as there’s a good chance he walks into the midfield of most sides in Europe.

