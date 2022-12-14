Newcastle United have enjoyed two productive transfer windows since being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last October and will hope to continue their transfer success in January.

The Magpies are currently third in the Premier League table and have players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman to thank for that – as well as Eddie Howe.

Over £200million has been spent on players so far since the takeover and there are three deals Newcastle will try to complete next month, reports The Shields Gazette.

The report says the Magpies will look to find a loan club for new signing Garang Kuol who joined from Central Coast Mariners.

Another deal Howe is keen to complete quickly is a contract extension for goalkeeper Loris Karius until the end of the season with discussions taking place ahead of the window opening.

And finally, Howe is expected to revisit the unsuccessful deadline day move for West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby as an understudy to Trippier.

Although these are small deals, this business will lead up to a big summer for Newcastle.