Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brazilian midfielder Pablo Maia.

According to a report from 90Min, Tottenham will face competition from London rivals West Ham United, who are looking to sign the player in January.

However, the report claims that the Hammers want to loan the player for the remainder of the season and São Paulo are looking to sell him permanently.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder is highly rated in Brazil, and he has a big future ahead of him. However, his contract expires at the end of the season and São Paulo are under pressure to cash in on him.

The January transfer window will be their final opportunity to get some money for him, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to come forward with a concrete offer for the player.

Antonio Conte needs to bring in midfield reinforcements and the 20-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The Brazilian youngster is unlikely to be a regular starter at Tottenham right now, and he will have to be content with a limited role at the London club.

For now, Maia would be a useful squad player for the London club. His arrival would allow Conte to rotate his first-choice midfielders Rodrigo, Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from time to time.

The opportunity to join a club like Tottenham will be an attractive proposition for the youngster, and he is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League.

Working with a world-class manager like Conte could help him develop faster and fulfil his potential.