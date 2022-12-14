Tottenham part of four-club race for impressive World Cup star

Tottenham are said to be interested in Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and are part of a four-club race for the Argentina international.

The midfielder has caught the eye of many at the World Cup having worked his way into Argentina’s starting 11 and has played a big part in the World Cup finalist’s success.

Spurs’ director of football, Fabio Paratici, is said to have been encouraged by what he has seen from the Mac Allister in Qatar and has been given the green light to get the Brighton star after Antonio Conte registered interest, states the Daily Mail.

The London club are one of four clubs said to be interested in the 23-year-old but Brighton will be in no rush to sell.

According to the report, Inter Milan are said to be at the front of the race to sign Mac Allister, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid joining Tottenham to make up the rest of the pack.

The Argentina international is contracted at Brighton until 2025, so the Premier League club are in no immediate rush to sell the star, but the aforementioned clubs are likely to try to tempt the Seagulls to part ways with the midfielder in January or next summer.