Video: France take early lead through brilliant Theo Hernandez finish vs Morocco

AC Milan
France have gotten off to the perfect start in the World Cup semi-final with Morocco thanks to an early goal from Theo Hernandez.

The first goal in this match was always going to be a crucial one considering how good Morocco have been defensively throughout the tournament and the goal is just the second they have conceded in Qatar.

It came after a Kylian Mabppe shot fell to the AC Milan defender before the left-back produced an acrobatic shot to put the defending champions ahead.

