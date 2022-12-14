France have gotten off to the perfect start in the World Cup semi-final with Morocco thanks to an early goal from Theo Hernandez.
The first goal in this match was always going to be a crucial one considering how good Morocco have been defensively throughout the tournament and the goal is just the second they have conceded in Qatar.
It came after a Kylian Mabppe shot fell to the AC Milan defender before the left-back produced an acrobatic shot to put the defending champions ahead.
