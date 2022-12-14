Video: Liverpool target makes incredible crunching tackle on Kylian Mbappe in World Cup semi-final

Sofyan Amrabat is a name that has caught many clubs’ attention at the 2022 World Cup and his tackle on Kylian Mbappe in Morocco’s semi-final clash with France would have increased their interest further. 

Trailing 1-0 in the match, Morocco were pushing for an equaliser but were caught on the counter by the rapid Mbappe.

Amrabat tracked the PSG superstar back before making an incredible tackle that left the French forward in a heap on the floor.

The tackle made the stadium rise to their feet and will have impressed those at Liverpool, who are set for a second meeting with his agent after the World Cup states Empire of the Kop, who spoke to Foot Mercato’s Anas Bakhkhar about the Reds’ interest in the Fiorentina midfielder.

