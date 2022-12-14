Video: Liverpool target puts France 2-0 up vs Morocco with first touch of the match

France have one foot in the World Cup final thanks to a goal from Liverpool target and Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani.

The defending champions took the lead in the match after just five minutes through Theo Hernandez but have been on the back foot ever since.

However, France now look to be on their way to a consecutive World Cup final after Kolo Muani put them 2-0 up just one minute after coming onto the pitch.

A Kylian Mbappe shot luckily fell to the 24-year-old who tapped the ball in to kill the game.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool are said to be interested in Kolo Muani’s qualities and profile and are keeping an eye on the forward.

Instant impact from Randal Kolo Muani ? The forward doubles France's lead 44 seconds after coming on as a sub ? That piece of skill from Kylian Mbappe ?#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/9MJdiqYx85 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 14, 2022