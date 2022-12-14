(Video) Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal’s January transfer window plans

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will look to make signings during the January transfer window.

With Gabriel Jesus ruled out with injury, many Arsenal fans expected their side to explore the January market for a new striker.

It’s unclear what position Arsenal will target, but Arteta has now confirmed that they will be looking to bring in reinforcements during January.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are looking to bring players in during the January transfer window ?? pic.twitter.com/C6v6A3YPxI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2022

Despite their excellent league position, Arsenal will need to improve their squad depth if they want to continue to compete with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.