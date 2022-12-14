(Video) Mikel Arteta speaks out on Arsenal defender Ben White after he left the England World Cup squad

Mikel Arteta has spoken out about Arsenal defender Ben White after he left the England World Cup squad.

White left the England World Cup squad after just a couple of games, flying home and leaving his teammates out in Qatar.

Now, Arteta has spoken out about White’s departure from England and has claimed that the media know the reasons why he left the squad.

Arteta on Ben White: ? | "You know the reasons why he had to leave the camp and we are delighted to have him back."pic.twitter.com/Xijm8w2I69 — AK Arsenal (@akarsenalnews) December 14, 2022

A report from the Daily Star claimed that White had a bust-up with England coach Steve Holland, so maybe Arteta is confirming that the reports are true.