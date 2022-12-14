Video: Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq nearly scores goal of the tournament with overhead kick attempt

Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq nearly scored the goal of the tournament for the 2022 World Cup with an overhead kick attempt in the African side’s semi-final clash with France.

Morocco went behind in the match early on after just five minutes when Theo Hernandez put the French ahead with a brilliant acrobatic finish.

However, the African nation responded very well and nearly equalised from a corner just before halftime.

A cross from Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech found its way to El Yamiq before the centre-back attempted an overhead kick which hit the post and would have certainly been in contention for the goal of the tournament.

What a goal that would have been ? Hugo Lloris gets a hand to Jawad El Yamiq's overhead kick which hits the post ?#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1jUjDsB1SE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 14, 2022