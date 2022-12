Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic has been offered to West Ham ahead of January transfer window.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Serie A club made the 26-year-old available to the Hammers in an effort to negotiate a lower price for the £13million option they have to purchase Nikola Vlasic.

However, it’s been said that the Italians are hesitant to exercise their £13million option on him.

This winter in Qatar, Lukic started every game for his country at the World Cup and his technical skill with the ball really stood out.

Lukic has two goals this season in 12 Serie A games played for Torino.