The Evening Standard reports that West Ham United is close to signing Luizao, although the 20-year-old is not anticipated to play for David Moyes’ team this season.

It has been speculated that the defender will join the team when his contract with Sao Paolo expires at the end of January.

The Brazilian defender is set to play with the Hammers’ under-21 squad and is not expected to play for the Hammers’ first-team during 2022–23 campaign.

The 20-year-old today bid farewell to his teammates at Sao Paulo and is expected to join West Ham during this week after passing his medical at London Stadium.