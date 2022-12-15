Former Leeds United youth goalkeeper Elia Caprile has spoken about his time at Elland Road and admitted that his time with Whites did not go as he “hoped”.

Caprile, 21, left Leeds United in the summer and joined Italian club Bari.

However, despite playing a big role for the Whites’ under-21s, after failing to be given a first-team opportunity, the 21-year-old has now complained about his time in Yorkshire.

“I am aware that there are trains that pass only once. I took the train to leave for England when I was 18, then maybe it didn’t go as I had hoped but it is an experience that has left me with something,” the young shot-stopper told Di Marizo.

“My name is linked to many teams but there’s nothing concrete, I’m concentrated on Bari. At least until June, the Bari fans will have to put up with me.”