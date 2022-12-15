Arsenal and Tottenham could go head-to-head in battle for Spanish star

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head in the battle to sign Sevilla attacking midfielder Isco.

Isco joined Sevilla from Real Madrid after many years with Los Blancos. The former Spain international is a regular for Sevilla this season, starting ten games in La Liga.

However, at the age of 30 Isco could be looking to try a new experience, having played in Spain his whole career, and two clubs from the Premier League are now interested in signing the former Real Madrid man.

Now, The Sun and Marca are reporting that Isco is set to be axed by Sevilla, with Arsenal and Tottenham on red alert after previous interest.

Despite Arsenal’s previous interest, a move for Isco would seem unlikely after seeing their recent recruitment strategy. Mikel Arteta has looked to target younger, up-and-coming players rather than those reaching the latter stages of their careers.

Tottenham, however, certainly aren’t afraid of bringing in a more experienced player to benefit their squad, having signed Ivan Perisic during the summer transfer window.