Arsenal have dodged a bullet following latest report about 20-year-old star

Arsenal seem to have dodged a bullet this summer by failing to sign Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino following the latest reports about the 20-year-old star.

The Gunners were linked to the Spanish international over the summer but the London club decided not to submit an offer during their search for a wide player.

According to Relevo, Villarreal expected an offer from Arsenal or even Liverpool worth €40/€50million during the summer, and the report states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta loves the 20-year-old’s talents.

However, it seems that Arsenal have dodged a bullet by deciding not to sign Pino following concerns over his attitude in recent weeks.

Pino exploded onto the scene two seasons ago as an 18-year-old and started the 2021 Europa League final against Manchester United – which Villarreal won.

The winger continued to develop the following season, making his Spain debut, which would eventually lead to interest from abroad and a place in the Spanish World Cup squad

However after no offer from the Gunners arrived this summer, Pino has fallen out of favour with the Yellow Submarine and with Spain.

Luis Enrique remarked during a stream recently that he regretted bringing one player to the World Cup, and there is speculation that it might have been Pino. Seemingly there was frustration at his consistent tardiness for team meetings, excursions and meals – he did not see a single minute of action during the tournament.

Relevo state that it has been commented by the Villarreal squad that Pino has gotten ‘too big for his boots’ of late and it looks like Arsenal have now dodged a bullet with regard to the talented star.