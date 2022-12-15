Arsenal remain interested in signing Wolves forward Pedro Neto as Mikel Arteta looks for attacking reinforcements in January.

With Gabriel Jesus ruled out with an injury sustained at the World Cup with Brazil, Arsenal may look to target attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window.

With Gabriel Martinelli capable of playing in a more central role, Arsenal could target a versatile forward, and they still remain interested in Wolves forward Neto, who has played out wide as well as through the middle in his career.

That’s according to The Express, who have confirmed Arsenal’s eagerness to bring in an attacking player due to Jesus’ injury.

Neto himself has struggled with injuries during his time at Wolves, but he’s certainly proved his capabilities in patches in the Premier League.

Neto isn’t the most prolific player in front of goal, but that’s a wider issue for Wolves who have struggled to perform in attack after Raul Jiminez’s injury.

After bringing in Goncalo Guedes during the summer transfer window, Wolves could be open to selling Neto for the right price.