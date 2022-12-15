Arsenal star stabbed in attack takes huge step towards returning to football

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was a victim of an attack at a supermarket in Milan two months ago where he received a stab wound in the back.

The Spaniard was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries after being one of six people who were stabbed at the shopping centre in the Italian capital in October, states the Daily Mail.

One person died in the attack, with Mari told he was ‘lucky’ to avoid life-threatening injuries as he underwent surgery.

However, the defender has taken a huge step towards returning to football as he returned to training with Monza this week, where he is spending the season on loan from Arsenal.

Mari joined Monza on a season-long loan from Arsenal in August and had played eight times prior to the attack – scoring one goal.

The centre-back joined the Gunners from Flamengo back in 2020 but has failed to nail down a regular place in Mikel Arteta’s team so far. His Arsenal teammates, as well as those in Monza, will be happy to see him return after what must have been a scary moment in his life.