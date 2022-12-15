Exclusive: Euro giants warned against selling Arsenal transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has fired a warning to Juventus about letting Dusan Vlahovic leave the club so soon after joining, amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says he’s not currently aware of talks ongoing for Arsenal to sign Vlahovic, though he said it could be worth seeing what happens in January.

The Serbia international could be ideal for Arsenal right now, with Mikel Arteta short of options up front after the blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to injury.

Although we’ve not quite seen the best of Vlahovic at Juventus, he looked a world class talent at former club Fiorentina, and Romano also says it’s worth remembering that he’s not 100% fit at the moment.

Responding to fresh links with Arsenal, Romano provided an update on the Vlahovic situation, saying: “I’m told there are no contacts with Arsenal as things stand, then let’s see in January but it’s quiet now.

“Vlahovic is focused on recovering from his injury, this is a key point; he’s not 100% fit yet.

“I think Vlahovic is always a good idea for top clubs but Juventus should not sell him after 11 months.”

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can tempt Juve into a deal, with the Serie A giants’ financial situation not looking the best right now.