Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Molde striker David Datro Fofana for a fee of around €10m.

Fofana has been in impressive form for Molde this season, scoring 15 league goals in 24 appearances.

At 19 years old, Fofana has already made three appearances for his country and is undoubtedly one of the brightest ‘hidden’ talents in Europe at the moment.

Scouting players from leagues such as Norway can have huge upside potential, with Scandanavian clubs usually demanding small fees despite their players having immense talent.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Fofana with full agreement in place with Molde.

Exclusive: Chelsea are on the verge of signing David Datro Fofana, here we go soon! There’s full agreement in place with Molde to sign Ivorian striker born in 2002. ?? #CFC Personal terms are still being discussed with player — then deal will be signed for more than €10m fee. pic.twitter.com/LA6u4vZyPc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2022

With Armando Broja ruled out for the season with a knee injury, Chelsea have acted fast by bringing in Fofana. The chances of him leading the line for Chelsea immediately seem slim, but he can certainly play a part with a lack of options up front.

Todd Boehly is continuing his strategy of signing young, up-and-coming talent across the globe as he looks to build Chelsea with a long-term plan rather than demanding immediate results.