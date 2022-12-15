Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic enjoyed an impressive tournament with Serbia at the World Cup. The Lazio midfielder often featured in a more advanced role than he’s used to, with Dusan Vlahovic struggling with fitness.

Clubs around Europe will have been keeping a close eye on Milinkovic-Savic during the tournament, and a report from Matteo Moretto (via TEAMtalk) has claimed that Lazio could offload the midfielder for a fee of around £43m.

Now, the report claims that Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to secure his signature, and it’s no surprise to see both clubs looking for midfield reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea look set to lose both Jorginho and N’Golo Kante at the end of the season if they fail to extend their current deals which expire in June.

Despite their impressive league position, Arsenal could be looking to add a little strength in depth in order to continue their form, especially with a hectic fixture schedule approaching in the new year.