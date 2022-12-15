Chelsea have been offered the chance to make a double swoop for Atletico Madrid forwards Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix.

After a disappointing season so far, especially in front of goal, Chelsea could be looking to bring in attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Armando Broja was recently ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, which could accelerate plans to bring in a striker in the next few months,

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Athletico Madrid pair Cunha and Felix.

The report claims that Felix could be brought in on a loan deal with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone falling out with the Portuguese forward, allowing him to leave the club.

Cunha is capable of playing out wide with Felix more suited to a central role, giving Graham Potter the chance to completely transform Chelsea’s attack.

However, the report claims that Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, so signing the Atletico Madrid pair could be overkill. One or the other seems the most likely option as it stands, and after losing one of their only natural strikers in Broja, Felix might be the best option.