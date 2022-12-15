Major Chelsea transfer deal nearly ready, according to Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea look to be closing in on completing the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The France international has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it seems a deal is ‘almost ready’ for him to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023.

Chelsea fans will probably feel they could do with signing Nkunku earlier than that, with Romano adding that the Blues will be in the market for a striker this January.

Still, it is not yet clear if Chelsea will be able to bring the Nkunku signing forward, with Romano suggesting that there could be a number of other options the club decide to look at this winter.

Romano did not name specific names, and suggested it might take a bit more time before we have a clear idea about who those names end up being.

“As I wrote in yesterday’s Briefing, Chelsea will now step up their search for a new striker in January. The Blues wanted one anyway, and the Broja injury makes their plans even clearer,” Romano said.

“Chelsea’s deal for Christopher Nkunku is almost ready, but for the summer, so let’s see what names they look at this January, it will take some time for them to work out their options.

“I can confirm again that Chelsea are not currently in the race for Cristiano Ronaldo, there are no negotiations ongoing, even though Todd Boehly was interested in the summer, before Thomas Tuchel blocked the deal.”