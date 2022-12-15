Coach admits he doesn’t want his player to join Leeds United

Birmingham City manager John Eustace would love to keep hold of George Hall following reports the young midfielder could move to Leeds United.

A recent report by TeamTALK suggested Jesse Marsch’s Whites are ‘closing in’ on signing Hall as they look to add the 18-year-old to their impressive youth academy.

However, issuing a desperate plea to the talented teenager, manager Eustace, who has spoken out recently, said: “Everyone knows what I think of George Hall.

“He’s one of the top young players in the country, especially in the Championship. And I certainly don’t want George to go.”

Since being promoted to the Blues’ senior first-team back in the summer, Hall has gone on to feature in 20 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to two goals along the way.

