According to journalist Craig Hope, Newcastle United might be open to letting Allan Saint-Maximin go in the summer.

The Frenchman’s future was in doubt prior to the current season, with rumors circulating that Newcastle would consider offers for the winger.

Speaking on the True Faith podcast, he said: “The situation with Saint-Maximin, a lot of it goes back to the very end of last season when his agents were told that if they could get a deal for him at 40 to 40-plus million, Newcastle might be willing to listen to it.

“So I think ever since then, there’s been that seed in the back of his mind. Now, that didn’t happen because no one met the asking price. Eddie [Howe] said he’s still a tremendously talented player who [he wants] to work with, they’d just identified him as a potential means to navigating FFP, because he’s basically the only player in the squad at that time who was a saleable asset and you understand why.

“But what the last five games have proven – five straight victories without Saint-Maximin in the starting XI – is that perhaps that judgement from people within the club last summer – Eddie Howe, his coaching staff, the people above, the scouting team – that is an Eddie Howe team better off without Allan Saint-Maximin in it.

“I think the last five matches have perhaps indicated, that they were right to consider selling him up when they did.

“His long-term future at the club, I expect it will be away from Tyneside, I really do, beyond next summer.

“It’s just a case of finding someone who is willing to give Newcastle the money whereby it represents value, because there’s no point in giving Allan Saint-Maximin away at £10-15m if you’ve then you’ve got to go and spend £25-30m on someone who is potentially not as good as him.” – said Hope.