Crystal Palace could now sell ‘unplayable’ gem after new contract offer rejected

Crystal Palace look increasingly more likely to lose Wilfred Zaha on a free transfer at the end of the season after recent reports suggested the Ivory Coast international has rejected the Eagles’ latest contract offer.

Zaha, 30, is approaching free agency ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

Rumoured to be wanted by a handful of Premier League clubs, as well as a host of foreign sides, the 30-year-old, who is understood to want to play in the Champions League, seems to be edging closer to Selhurst Park’s exit door.

According to recent reports, the wide-attacker, who has played for the Eagles for 10 years over two different spells with the club, has rejected the team’s latest contract renewal offer, and with time very much against them, it seems the next six months will be the 30-year-old’s last in the red and blue colours.