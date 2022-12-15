Erik ten Hag has broke silence on a potential Manchester United takeover as he looks forward to “more money” for the project.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, Manchester United have slowly declined. Money hasn’t been spent efficiently and the results on the pitch have reflected their poor financial decisions.

After sifting through multiple managers, Manchester United fans will be hoping Erik ten Hag is here to stay as there’s no doubt he will need time to work on the project.

Now, Ten Hag has spoken out about a potential Manchester United takeover and what it could mean for him and the club.

“We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he confirmed it won’t change, that it will be even better because more money will become available for this project,” said Ten Hag, speaking to The Athletic.

It’s important to keep the culture and beliefs of a club when a new owner comes in. Manchester United fans will be desperate for success, but they won’t want to lose the identity of the club.

“We spoke about how we will work together and how we are going to achieve our objectives. but the most contact is with Richard (Arnold),” added Ten Hag.

Ten Hag appears to have developed a strong relationship with the hierarchy at Manchester United which is vitally important, especially as the Dutch manager needs their trust and belief in the project he’s attempting to build at Old Trafford.