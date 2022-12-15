Everton and Tottenham among a host of clubs interested in Spanish midfielder

Everton and Tottenham are among a host of clubs interested in signing Spanish midfielder Joan Gonzalez.

At 20 years old, Gonzalez has broke into the Lecce first team this season. Standing at six foot and three inches, the towering midfielder spent some time in the Barcelona academy, before making the move to Italy.

Learning your trade at the Barcelona academy is always going to be beneficial, especially for a midfielder, and he’s now attracting interest from abroad despite only playing six league games this season.

According to Gazzetta, Everton, Tottenham, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing the 20-year-old midfielder.

Everton looked to solve their midfielder crisis in the summer, bringing in Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and James Garner. Although Onana and Garner were brought in with a long-term view, Gueye is reaching the latter stage of his career, and with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies out of contract at the end of the season, a new midfielder will be necessary.

Signing for Tottenham may not be the smartest move for Gonzalez due to the hefty competition he will face for a spot in the first team. However, at his age Gonzalez is far from reaching his prime and with Tottenham competing in Europe most years, Gonzalez could get his chance in the future.