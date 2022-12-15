Exclusive: Eight or nine clubs interested in Moroccan World Cup star after impressive tournament

Eight or nine clubs are showing an interest in Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi says Fabrizio Romano.

Morocco have been a bit of a surprise package for many football fans watching the World Cup. They were unfortunately knocked out in the semi-final on Wednesday night, as France advanced into the final.

The likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Achraf Hakimi have received a lot of plaudits for their performances during the tournament, and rightly so. However, another player who will have turned the heads of clubs around Europe is Angers midfielder Ounahi.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a host of clubs are now interested in signing the midfielder.

“Many clubs are keeping tabs on Azzedine Ounahi as well after an excellent World Cup. It’s actually around 8-9 clubs around the world. Too early to say what’s going to happen, these are just calls to agents to understand about conditions of the potential deal,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

After an impressive tournament, Ounahi could get a big move in the January transfer window. However, it’s always a huge risk for clubs to target players off the back of a tournament consisting of a handful of games.

Unless the aforementioned clubs have been scouting Ounahi for a while or plan to scout him whilst playing for Angers next year, it wouldn’t be the smartest move to make an offer for the midfielder purely based on a few games for Morocco.