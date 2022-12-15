Exclusive: Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have excellent relationship amid reported interest in striker

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have an excellent relationship amid reported interest in Alvaro Morata.

A recent report from ESPN has claimed that Manchester United previously held an interest in Atletico Madrid striker Morata and could make another move for him in the January transfer window.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract recently terminated, bringing in a striker could be a priority for Manchester United.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has addressed the rumours linking Manchester United to Morata, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have an excellent relationship but Alvaro Morata is not something being discussed as of now, despite reports. I think he has good chances to stay at Atleti until the end of the season, but let’s see if that changes in the next weeks,” said Romano.

With Morata set to stay at Atletico, Manchester United may have to look elsewhere. Due to their excellent relationship with the Spanish club, maybe a move for Joao Felix could happen in January, with Manchester United desperate for a new striker.

Morata struggled during his short spell in the Premier League, but the Spanish striker had an impressive tournament for his country at the World Cup.

There’s no doubt Manchester United will be linked with a host of strikers in the next few weeks, with agents looking to take advantage of their attacking situation.