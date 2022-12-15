Glen Johnson thinks Chelsea might have to keep Mason Mount at the club longer in order to sign Declan Rice.

The former academy product from West London has drawn interest from the club for a while now. He departed to sign with the Hammers as a teenager. Following Mark Noble’s retirement at the conclusion of the previous season, Rice was made captain by David Moyes.

“I don’t think he’s [Mount] got to the level to demand £300,000-a-week,” Johnson said per the Metro. “Obviously he’s a good player and Chelsea won’t want to lose him but you can’t be held hostage to anyone. I can’t imagine he’s the sort of lad that would down tools if he doesn’t get £300,000-a-week.

“He doesn’t seem like that sort of fella. I don’t believe that’s true, so I think they’ll come to an arrangement eventually. Chelsea may have to keep Mount tactically if they do want to sign Declan Rice as well.” – said Johnson.