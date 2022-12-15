West Ham United author Daniel Hurley believes Declan Rice is set to leave the Hammers in the near future but following an impressive World Cup campaign, the midfielder has added £10-20m to his valuation.

Rice, 23, has become one of football’s most wanted defensive midfielders.

Playing an integral part for David Moyes as well as cementing a place in England’s senior international team, Rice is undoubtedly destined to reach the very top.

Although desperate to keep hold of the 23-year-old, it does seem like only a matter of time before a powerhouse club makes a move for the highly-rated 23-year-old, and Hammers author Hurley agrees.

“World-class against France. World-class throughout the tournament. World-class, full stop,” Hurley told This Is Futbol.

However, good news could be heading the Londoners’ way after Rice put in several top performances during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Hurley thinks the Hammers can now add up to another £20m to his price tag.

“He’s leaving, we all know he is, (and we knew it before that interview which I’ll cover in a bit), but this World Cup has probably made us an additional £10m-£20m when we cash in on the midfielder, who I personally now see as the best player I’ve seen wear our colours in my lifetime,” he added.

In addition to Rice, recent reports have suggested Nikola Vlasic, who helped guide Croatia to the World Cup’s semi-finals, is heading to Torino on a permanent deal.